OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A suburban Kansas City teenager has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the shooting death of another teen during a failed $8 Xanax deal.
The Kansas City Star reports that Jordan Denny, of Olathe, Kansas, originally was charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.
But she instead pleaded guilty Monday to attempted possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, interference and use of a telecommunication device during a drug felony. She will be sentenced Feb. 20.
LATEST STORIES:
- Details for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade released
- Kansas City Star prints thousands of extra copies commemorating Chiefs Super Bowl win
- Boeing confirms SEC investigating disclosures around 737 Max
- Salina chase and crash lead to arrest of suspects in Newton armed robbery
- Kansas teen enters plea in failed $8 Xanax deal killing