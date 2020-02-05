Kansas trooper injured, suspect shot during traffic stop

1  of  2
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was hurt and a male suspect was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday near downtown Topeka.

Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, says the trooper was injured during the encounter, but he was not shot. His condition is unknown.

Both the trooper and the male suspect were taken to a Topeka hospital.

The KBI will take the lead in investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at around 11 a.m. near 1st and Madison streets in Topeka. No other details were immediately available.

