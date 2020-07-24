Kansas woman arrested after alleged child abduction attempt

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 40-year-old Kansas woman is jailed after allegedly trying to abduct a child. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shelby D. Parker of Topeka was arrested Thursday after a nearly four-hour standoff.
Police were called at 12:15 p.m. to a report that a woman entered a home and stole something, then tried to kidnap a child.
Police Sgt. Ron Ekis says the child’s mother was able to thwart the abduction. Police say the woman then barricaded herself inside another home.
She surrendered shortly after 4 p.m. The woman is jailed but it wasn’t immediately clear if she has been charged.
