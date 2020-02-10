Kansas woman charged with federal sex trafficking

Kelly Grounds (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita woman has been charged with sex trafficking in federal court. Prosecutors say Kelly Lee Grounds posted dozens of ads online offering sex acts.

The ads were for herself and other people offering to perform sex acts.

Grounds was arrested in September and January on suspicion of similar charges.

She was initially charged in state court last fall, but those charges were dropped after she was indicted in federal court in late January.

Local prosecutors had said that Grounds posted ads on behalf of a 17-year-old who was offering to have sex in exchange for compensation.

