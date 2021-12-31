Kansas woman convicted in fatal hit-and-run accident

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman faces sentencing in February after being convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a teenager from Leavenworth.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Amber N. Alexander, formerly of Leavenworth, was found guilty Thursday.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar in Lansing and driving to Main Street in nearby Leavenworth in August.

Alexander allegedly struck a 16-year-old girl before speeding away and crossing a bridge into Missouri.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

