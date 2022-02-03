LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a teenager in Leavenworth.

Radio station KAIR reports that 28-year-old Amber Alexander was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for the August 2021 death of 16-year-old Miranda Lynch.

Alexander was convicted in December of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and evidence tampering in the girl’s death.

Prosecutors presented evidence in her trial that Alexander had several drinks before leaving a bar in Lansing and driving to Leavenworth, where she ran over Lynch around 2 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Prosecutors say Alexander fled the crash and crossed a bridge into Missouri.