Update: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Salina

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say Kansas law enforcement officers have fatally shot one man and wounded a second man in an exchange of gunfire.

Image courtesy of Kevin Beagley

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday after Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle with a wanted man inside in Salina.

The KBI said in a news release that when law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, they came under fire. Two KBI agents and a trooper then returned fire, hitting the two men.

The KBI said Saturday that 29-year-old Kalun Purucker, of Topeka, died from his injuries later Friday at a Salina hospital.

A second man is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories