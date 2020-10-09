Update: Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say Kansas law enforcement officers have fatally shot one man and wounded a second man in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday after Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle with a wanted man inside in Salina.

The KBI said in a news release that when law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, they came under fire. Two KBI agents and a trooper then returned fire, hitting the two men.

The KBI said Saturday that 29-year-old Kalun Purucker, of Topeka, died from his injuries later Friday at a Salina hospital.

A second man is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

