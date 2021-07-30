KBI: Additional arrests made following Cloud County Jail investigation

CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Another man was arrested, and an additional arrest warrant was issued following a Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

Nicholas Clanin (Republic County Jail)

Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, was arrested at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday in Belleville. He was allegedly arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, and destroying a written instrument. Clanin was a Cloud County jail lieutenant at the time the alleged crimes took place. He was booked into the Republic County Jail.

An arrest warrant was also secured for Alexandra Wilcox, 22, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, for alleged misdemeanor theft related to the case. She was formerly a corrections officer at the Jail.

The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.

A daughter and mother were arrested in connection to the case on Thursday.