RUSH CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Rush County. It is happening on Kansas Highway 96 near Rush Center.

The KBI said the shooting occurred following a pursuit by the Ness County Sheriff’s Office. No sheriff’s deputies were hurt. One man was injured and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

KSN has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

