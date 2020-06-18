KBI and Pratt police investigate man’s death following fight

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Pratt Police Department are investigating the death of a 57-year-old Pratt man.

Early Wednesday, officers of the Pratt Police Department and members of the Pratt County EMS responded to a fight resulting in physical injury occurring in the 700 block of South Mound Street. Officers found Frank O. “Butch” Sturgeon lying on the floor of a garage, unconscious, with obvious head trauma.

Police said Sturgeon was transported to the hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.

Authorities said they will present the investigation to the Pratt County Attorney’s Office.

