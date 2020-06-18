KBI and Pratt police investigate man’s death following fight

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
KBI Kansas Bureau of Investigation 2

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Pratt Police Department are investigating the death of a 57-year-old Pratt man.

Early Wednesday, officers of the Pratt Police Department and members of the Pratt County EMS responded to a fight resulting in physical injury occurring in the 700 block of South Mound Street. Officers found Frank O. “Butch” Sturgeon lying on the floor of a garage, unconscious, with obvious head trauma.

Police said Sturgeon was transported to the hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.

Authorities said they will present the investigation to the Pratt County Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories