KBI: Arkansas man dead following an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery County. The shooting left a 32-year-old man from Arkansas dead.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI investigative assistance.

The KBI says that just before 1 p.m., a victim called 911 to report being robbed at gunpoint at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville. At approximately 1:15 p.m., a KHP trooper observed a vehicle near 3600 Road, in Independence that matched the vehicle connected to the robbery. He and another KHP trooper, who responded to assist, initiated a car stop on the silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan occupied by a woman and man.

As the troopers attempted the traffic stop, the passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Ark., fired at the troopers. A trooper returned fire and the subjects fled, prompting a pursuit. Near the intersection of 3600 Rd. and 3900 Rd., a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the minivan and fired at Jordan. The minivan continued west until it came to a stop. Then, a KHP trooper fired at Jordan when he exited the minivan.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County EMS. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver was a 26-year-old woman from Coffeyville. She was taken into custody for questioning and was later arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department for charges related to the armed robbery.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

Last weekend, the KBI investigated three officer-involved shootings that took place in Butler, Rice and Thomas counties.

