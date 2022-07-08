KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a deputy on suspicion of child abuse and domestic violence.

The KBI said in a news release that on July 8, around 1:45 p.m., KBI agents arrested 36-year-old Ryan Davis of Grand Island, Nebraska, on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.

Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest stems from an investigation that started on August 30, 2021, when the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI investigate allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

According to the news release, Davis is a part-time deputy for the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office and a full-time deputy for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was booked into the Kiowa County Jail. An investigation is still ongoing.