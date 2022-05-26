WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested a former police officer from the Ellinwood Police Department.

Christopher W. Rowland (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 40-year-old Christopher W. Rowland, of Great Bend, near Main and 11th Street in Great Bend.

The KBI said Rowland was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer, and interference with the judicial process.

Rowland was an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November of 2021. On December 14, the Ellinwood Police Department requested the KBI investigate missing money and drugs discovered during an audit of their evidence locker. The KBI said the police department cooperated fully with the investigation.

Rowland was booked into the Barton County Jail.

The KBI said it will not release any other details at this time because the investigation is continuing.