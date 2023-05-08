ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — Less than a month after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Herington teacher for allegedly intimidating a witness, the KBI has arrested him again.

The KBI said it arrested the 61-year-old man on a warrant for suspicion of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 and misdemeanor battery.

The arrest happened Monday at 9:50 a.m. on Union Road, southwest of Herington.

The middle school teacher was charged in April and was released on bond. He is still listed as an employee of the school district on the Herington USD 487 website.

After Monday’s arrest, he was booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

The KBI said the investigation is continuing.