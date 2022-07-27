WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have arrested a southeast Kansas man for a number of crimes, including mistreating an older person.

Stacy Oliver (Courtesy Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Stacy T. Oliver, 55, Tuesday afternoon in Parsons.

A KBI spokesperson did not give details of the investigation but said Oliver was booked into the Labette County Jail on suspicion of:

Felony theft

Two counts of mistreatment of an elder person

Criminal threat

Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of stolen property

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

The KBI said the investigation is still in progress. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Girard Police Department, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department have helped with the case.

According to the KBI, the Labette County Attorney and the Crawford County Attorney are expected to file charges in the case.