WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested nine people after a search warrant found meth and other drug paraphernalia at a house in Independence.

A news release from the KBI says at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 400 block of S. 11th St. in Independence. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at the house.

All nine people, who were aged between 27 and 50, were from Independence. They were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

The subjects were booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and charges are pending. An investigation remains ongoing.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged.