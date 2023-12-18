SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Seward County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into a deadly shooting.

According to the SCSO, they responded in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 17, to the report of a gunshot victim at a property in rural Seward County.

Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old Jose Luis Rios-Favela with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area medical center, where he later died.

A second victim was also found at the scene with minor injuries.

The SCSO requested assistance in the investigation from the KBI and its agents, as well as the Crime Scene Response Team.

“I want to make sure the public knows, this was an isolated incident and there is no cause for alarm in the area,” said Sheriff Gene Ward.

An investigation is ongoing.