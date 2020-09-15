KBI conducting death investigation in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that KBI and the Pittsburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg.

In a news release, KBI stated that on Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:25 a.m., the Pittsburg Police Department received a 911 call from a resident at 416 N. Warren St., in Pittsburg, reporting an unresponsive subject. When officers arrived at the home, they discovered 23-year-old Tylei Messer deceased inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Messer lived at the residence.

The KBI was asked to assist on Tuesday at approximately 7:40 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

KBI asked anyone with information related to this case to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

