KBI confirms double homicide, suicide in Larned Saturday

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has confirmed the deaths that occurred in Larned Saturday as two homicides and a suicide.

The KBI, the Larned Police Department and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released further details Monday.

An investigation by the KBI determined that just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Jon Smith arrived in a pickup truck at Shala Smith’s home, located in the 500 block of Park St. in Larned. He then entered the house alone while carrying a shotgun.

According to the KBI, evidence indicates that he shot and killed Shala Smith, his wife, although separated, and his 12-year-old son Carver Smith. He then shot himself.

The autopsies confirmed that the manners of death for Shala and Carver were homicide and that the manner of death for Jon was suicide, according to the KBI.

The KBI will not release further information at this time.

If you would like to donate toward the funeral costs for Shala and Carver, you can do so through their GoFundMe.

The Kansas Crisis Hotline is 1-888-END-ABUSE, or 1-888-363-22873, and provides confidential support 24/7 to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.