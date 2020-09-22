KBI investigating Iola ma’s death

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred in Iola on Monday.

In a news release, the KBI stated at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Iola Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a fight at 621 S. Washington Ave. Officers responded to the house where they found 34-year-old Jamie D. Martin, of Iola, lying in the driveway.

Martin was unresponsive so officers started life-saving measures. EMS responded and transported Martin to the Allen County Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police department requested help from the KBI around 3 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

