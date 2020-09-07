KBI: Demand for a ride leads to deadly shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning in Topeka.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Prospect Hills Apartments, 710 SW Fairlawn Ave.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man and his 20-year-old female passenger pulled into the carport at the apartment complex and were approached by Albert E. Meade, Jr., 29.

The KBI says Meade demanded to be given a ride and the driver refused. The KBI says there was a confrontation and Meade threatened the couple with a firearm.

That’s when the KBI says the male driver shot Meade with his firearm.

Meade was taken to a Topeka hospital where he died.

The male and female in the car were taken into custody, questioned and then released.

It also says the Topeka Police Department (TPD) requested the KBI take the case in order to avoid any conflict of interest between TPD personnel and a person involved in the case.

When it is finished investigating, the KBI will present the case to the district attorney for review.

