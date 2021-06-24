KBI: Former Kansas deputy arrested in rape case involving child

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) announced its agents arrested a former deputy of the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, special agents conducted a search warrant at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy, Kansas.

According to KBI, Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy, was arrested on suspicion of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017.

The KBI says Keller was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021.

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating in the investigation. Keller was booked into the Doniphan County Jail following his arrest. Formal charges against him are pending.