KBI: Hoisington man arrested for involuntary manslaughter

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of a man in Hoisington. The suspect is someone they had already booked for other reasons shortly after the homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the suspect is Adam Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington. Investigators say he is now booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. Last week, he was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The shooting happened last week in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Hoisington. Someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, to report a shooting in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Police officers responded and found Chase Anderson, 22, had been shot in the chest. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but he died a short time later.

The KBI said that Sullivan was an acquaintance of Anderson and was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Sullivan is in the Barton County Jail.

The KBI is still investigating and said it will not release any other information yet.