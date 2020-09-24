KBI: Homicide investigation in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Longton.

In a news release, KBI state that around 10:05 a.m. Thursday, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 200 E. 3rd St. in Longton following a 911 call from a family member reporting a death. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered 34-year-old Amy R. Lammon who was a resident of the home, dead.

According to the KBI, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

EMS responded, and the coroner pronounced Lammon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

