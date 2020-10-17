KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in northwest Kansas

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a rest stop in Colby.

Investigators tell KSN News preliminary information indicates at approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday, Thomas County Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center by East Willow Avenue.

A Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty and located the vehicle approximately 10 miles west of Colby at mile marker 49.

The deputy fired a shot that struck the driver of the stolen vehicle, 24-year-old Jackson Bayer of Colorado.

Bayer was transported by EMS to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado with non-life-threatening injuries in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The findings will be turned over to the Thomas County Attorney for review.

