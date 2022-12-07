CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.

According to the KBI, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies from the NCSO were conducting a welfare check in the 6900 block of 160th Rd. after they received information from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that caused them concern for a woman who lived there.

The KBI says when deputies searched the home, they located the body of 47-year-old Elaina Asprea from Chanute. She was found next to a field near the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Once she was found, the NCSO requested assistance from the KBI and the Crime Scene Response Team.

The KBI says a person of interest has been developed in this case, and on Monday, Dec. 5, Aspea’s 37-year-old boyfriend was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He is currently in police custody.

The KBI says an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.