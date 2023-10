ALMA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirms the agency is investigating an employee of the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood tells KSN News that the bureau was contacted on Oct. 12 by the undersheriff. The KBI was asked to investigate an allegation made against an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Underwood says they will release more information if the investigation leads to arrests or charges being filed.