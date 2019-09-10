Breaking News
Stolen Jeep case leads to shots fired by officer, carjacking in north Wichita
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

KBI investigating homicide in Rooks County

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
KBI Kansas Bureau of Investigation 2

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) –  The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred near Plainville.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 9:10 a.m. Monday morning when a family member went to 2610 19th Rd. in rural Rooks County and found 56-year-old Mark E. Reif deceased inside his home. Deputies arrived at the residence around 9:20 a.m. and discovered that Reif had died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 425-6312. Callers may remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories