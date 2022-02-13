LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth.

In a news release, the KBI said that they were asked for assistance regarding the incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

The Leavenworth Police Department said that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, they received a 911 call from a woman to report an acquaintance was near Fourth Street and Miami Street in Leavenworth and was armed with a handgun.

Officers from the Leavenworth Police Department, the Lansing Police Department and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a man standing in the middle of the street at the intersection of Fifth and Seneca Streets. The streets were blocked and negotiations with the suspect began.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Donald Barden Jr., of Leavenworth. From a distance, they attempted to convince him to drop his gun. During the incident, Barden waved his gun and made suicidal statements.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. Barden ran towards officers waving the gun. An officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and an officer from the Lansing Police Department fired at Barden, striking him.

Officers rendered aid to Barden. EMS, which had been waiting nearby during the incident, took over and conducted life-saving measures. Barden was transported to a Kansas City area hospital in critical but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The KBI will complete their information into the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Leavenworth County Attorney for review.

The investigation is ongoing.