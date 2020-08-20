KBI investigating suspicious death in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Eureka man was found dead in his home late Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka. When deputies responded, they searched the residence and discovered 78-year-old Danny Shue deceased inside. Shue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI was asked to assist at approximately 11 p.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME. Tips can also be submitted online.

