MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at about 3:20 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The investigation indicated that at approximately 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man at 1070 Granite Rd. north of Marysville.

The man requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived at the home, they entered and found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI said that after the initial investigation, Jennifer Brown’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is continuing.