MOUND VALLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.

The KBI says they were contacted shortly after 9 a.m. to assist the Labette County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. The sheriff’s office arrived at the home around 8:30 a.m. after they were called by someone who said he discovered the bodies when he went to the home to check on his friends.

Deputies found the decomposing bodies of a man and woman. The bodies have not yet been positively identified.

The KBI says the deaths are suspicious and under investigation. Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

This investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.