KBI investigating the deaths of 2 men in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department are investigating the deaths of two men that occurred overnight.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., the Independence Police Department received a 911 call from a person who reported hearing gunfire and seeing a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment.

When officers arrived at the 500 block of N. Penn Ave., they discovered the crashed vehicle and two men who were dead. Authorities also located a woman inside. She was flown to a Joplin hospital.

The Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700.

