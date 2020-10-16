INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department are investigating the deaths of two men that occurred overnight.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., the Independence Police Department received a 911 call from a person who reported hearing gunfire and seeing a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment.
When officers arrived at the 500 block of N. Penn Ave., they discovered the crashed vehicle and two men who were dead. Authorities also located a woman inside. She was flown to a Joplin hospital.
The Independence Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 4:15 a.m.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700.
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 survivor spends 196 days in the hospital
- Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK
- KBI investigating the deaths of 2 men in Independence
- Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
- Second stimulus checks: Why a relief deal appears unlikely before Election Day