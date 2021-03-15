KBI investigating woman’s death in Osage County, foul play suspected

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Burlingame Police Department announced Monday that they are investigating a case after a woman was found dead in her apartment in Burlingame.

In a news release, KBI stated that the Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on Monday, around 12:25 p.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to KBI, on Sunday evening, March 14, a concerned citizen called the Burlingame Police Department when she could not reach her friend. Officers from the Burlingame Police Department went to check on the welfare of 49-year-old Cristina Pratt. When they attempted to contact Pratt at her apartment at 134 W. Lincoln St., the apartment was quiet and nobody answered the door.

Still unable to locate Pratt, on Monday morning officers returned to the address and arranged for the owner to unlock the apartment. At approximately 9:30 a.m., they entered the home and found Pratt dead inside. Investigators believe she was the victim of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 828-3121. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.