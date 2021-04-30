KBI: Investigation confirms death of Coffeyville man as homicide

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW0 – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Coffeyville Police Department announced Friday that they have updated on the status of their death investigation at 1709 S. Spruce St. in Coffeyville.

Following the autopsy, the victim’s death was ruled a homicide. Due to the state of decomposition, it will take time before the man can be positively identified.

According to KBI, On Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Jennifer R. Garnett, of Coffeyville, was arrested in connection to this case. Garnett was arrested at 1518 S. Maple in Coffeyville for burglary, theft, forgery, and criminal use of a credit card. Garnett was booked into the Montgomery County Jail following her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.