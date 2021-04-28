Former Kansas school resource officer convicted for sex crimes against children

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Kansas school resource officer has been convicted of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy after being arrested in Lansing back in March 2019.

According to the Kansas Attorney General, Mark A. Scheetz, 32, was convicted in Norton County District Court on Wednesday on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of sexual exploitation of a child, and one count of intimidation of a witness. Sentencing is set for May 25.

Mark A. Scheetz (Courtesy: KBI)

The crimes took place between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County. The victim in the crime was under the age of 14 at the time.

The case was investigated by the Norton Police Department, Norton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Bonner Springs Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The KBI said Scheetz had been employed for approximately one year as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School. Prior to that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.