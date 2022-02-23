LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has made an arrest in connection to an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The KBI says that on Wednesday, Feb. 23, agents arrested 31-year-old Donald Barden, Jr. around 5 p.m. as he was discharged from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center.

On Feb. 13, just before 5 a.m., the Leavenworth Police Department received a 911 call from a woman to report an acquaintance was near the intersection of N 4th St and Miami St in Leavenworth and was armed with a handgun.

Barden was identified as the suspect by Leavenworth police. From a distance, they attempted to convince him to drop his gun. During the incident, Barden waved his gun and made suicidal statements.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Barden ran toward officers waving the gun. An officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and an officer from the Lansing Police Department fired at Barden, striking him.

Officers rendered aid to Barden. EMS, which had been waiting nearby during the incident, took over and conducted lifesaving measures. Barden was transported to a Kansas City area hospital in critical but stable condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.