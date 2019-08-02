KBI makes arrest connected to death of one-year-old Ulysses child

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation made an arrest related to the Oct. 2017 death of a one-year-old Ulysses child.

Thursday, at approximately 3:25 p.m., KBI agents arrested 18-year-old Jayden S. Silva at his home in the west 500 block of 8th St., in Hugoton, for the suspected juvenile offenses of first-degree felony murder, and abuse of a child.

On Oct. 2, 2017, at approximately 11:25 a.m., the Ulysses Police Department received a call reporting an unresponsive male toddler at a residence in the north 800 block of Stever street in Ulysses.

After law enforcement and EMS responded, Jaxon Silva, age 13-months, was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital.

Jaxon was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he was declared brain dead as a result of his injuries on Oct. 6.

Jayden Silva’s arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the KBI and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of Jaxon Silva.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case.