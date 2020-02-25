KBI, McPherson police investigate suspicious death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the McPherson Police Department in the investigation of a McPherson man’s death. It happened on Monday.

The McPherson Police Department received a 911 call concerning a dead man in a mobile home. When officers arrived in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive, they discovered the man.

McPherson authorities reached out to the KBI, and the Crime Scene Response Team arrived shortly after 1 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, and an autopsy will be performed. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or anonymous tips can be made to McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

