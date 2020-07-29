KBI requesting public’s help to locate man connected to Medicine Lodge homicide

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help to locate a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred in Medicine Lodge on Monday.

Authorities are looking for Clinton Wayne Rogers and his 2002 white Ford extended cab F-150 pickup truck with possible Kansas license plate, 870JUK.

Image courtesy of KBI

Clinton Rogers is a 34-year-old white male with hazel eyes. He is 6 ft. 1 in. tall, and weighs approximately 270 lbs.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Clint Rogers, or sees his white F-150 pickup truck, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.