KBI responds to officer-involved shooting on Kansas Turnpike near Matfield Green
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in an officer-involved shooting on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 1:45 about nine miles north of Matfield Green in Chase County.

According to the KBI, no officers were injured. However, one person was shot and has been transported to a Wichita hospital.

It is the second officer-involved shooting in Kansas this week. On Tuesday, a Ness County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a fleeing motorist after a carjacking attempt in Rush County.

KSN News has a crew near the scene. Look for updates as we get them online.

