KBI says one Kansas jail inmate killed another inmate

Dante Martinez (Photo from Crawford County Jail)

GIRARD, Kan. (KSNW) — A 20-year-old inmate at the Crawford County Jail was attacked and died Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the suspect is another inmate.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, corrections officers in the jail went to check the report of an injured inmate at the jail pod, an area several inmates had access to. The KBI says the officers found Dante Martinez of Pittsburg suffering from severe injuries.

EMS responded and took Martinez to the hospital in Girard. From there, he was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He died just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Gavin Wood (Photo from Crawford County Jail)

The KBI was notified because it must investigate all in-custody deaths in Kansas jails and prisons, unless the inmate who dies was under a doctor’s care or the death is ruled natural by autopsy.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the pod area and say they determined that Gavin Wood, 25, of Arma, attacked Martinez and caused the injuries.

On Monday afternoon, Wood was charged with second-degree murder in the Martinez case.

The KBI says it is still investigating and will not release any more information yet.