KBI says two men arrested with 82 pounds of meth

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A trip through a southeast Kansas town landed two Texas men behind bars. Authorities say they found 82 pounds of meth in their car.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), a Neodesha police officer pulled over a pickup that had been speeding through town just before midnight Wednesday.

The KBI says there was probable cause to search the vehicle, and authorities found more than 82 pounds of meth, with an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

Authorities arrested the driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, and the passenger, Roger Mercado, 19, of Garland, Texas.

They booked Salazar on suspicion of possession of meth with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.

They booked Mercado on suspicion of possession of meth with the intent to sell and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

The KBI, the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the case. The KBI says the investigation is continuing, and official charges are pending.