RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people from Russell are under arrest for alleged drug and gun violations after an investigation involving several agencies.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents and investigators searched two Russell properties around 7 a.m. Thursday. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers also had a search warrant and stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70, about three miles east of Dorrance.

The KBI says the searchers found two-and-a-half pounds of meth and approximately 15 guns.

A 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Russell were in the vehicle and were arrested.

According to the KBI, the two were booked into the Russell County Jail on suspicion of distribution of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to distribute on or within 1,000 feet of a school, and several weapons violations.

The KBI said formal charges are pending. KSN News does not release the name of suspects unless they have been charged.

The agencies involved included the KBI, KHP, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Russell Police Department. Also, a Barber County Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 officer training in narcotics investigations with KBI agents helped with the searches.