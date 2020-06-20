KBI searching for man in connection with Hamilton County murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man they believe is connected with a murder that happened on Friday night in Syracuse.
The KBI said around noon on Friday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got reports of a shooting in Syracuse at the Country Apartments. Inside, deputies found Kevin Palma-Rodriguez, 21, of Syracuse, dead from gunshot injuries.
The sheriff’s office asked the KBI for their help investigating.
Now, investigators are searching for 25-year-old Amner Tejada-Vigil, who also goes by Jeovany Vigil. They issued an arrest warrant for him for first-degree murder. Tejada-Vigil has not yet been located or arrested.
The KBI said they did serve a search warrant at his home in Syracuse, but he wasn’t there.
Anyone with information can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 384-5616. A tip can also be submitted online, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas
- Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler and comfortable today, spotty showers this week
- Eskimo Pie ice cream treat to change ‘derogatory’ name after nearly 100 years
- 11-year-old dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say