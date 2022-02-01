WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It has been almost three months since someone shot and killed a man from Downs, Kansas, in Osborne County, and authorities say they need help finding the person who committed the crime.

The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the case since 48-year-old Calvin Beams was reported missing and later found dead.

Beams was reported missing on Nov. 4. Four days later, a farmer found Beams’ body in a field near S. 20th Avenue and W. 80th Drive, south of Downs. When it was determined Beams had been shot to death, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) joined the case.

Investigators believe he was killed on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information about this homicide case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.