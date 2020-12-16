KBI: Son allegedly killed mother by striking her car twice in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Garnett woman was killed when her vehicle was struck in Linn County on Tuesday.

The Linn County Attorney requested KBI assistance at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Preliminary information from the KBI indicates that between 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 42-year old James R. Allen, of Parker, was driving in his pickup truck when he struck his mother, 70-year old Charlotte L. Grimes, of Garnett, who was driving a car south of 1800 Rd. on Keitel Rd. in Parker. The KBI said it is believed Allen turned his pickup truck around and intentionally struck the car Grimes was driving a second time.

Allen left the scene on foot and later returned to the area in another vehicle. By this time, EMS had responded. Grimes was pronounced dead.

Allen was transported by EMS to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. At approximately 6:15 p.m., KBI agents arrested Allen for second-degree murder. He was then booked into the Bourbon County Jail. Formal charges are pending.