KBI: Violent crime increases in Kansas, murders are up 48%

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Add another reason to leave memories of 2020 in the past. Not only was it the year the coronavirus changed lives and lifestyles, but it is also now in the state record books because of the number of murders.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Kansas had 193 murders in 2020. That is more than any year since 1959 when the FBI first began publishing national crime statistics. Of the Kansas murders, the KBI says 56 of them were in Wichita.

The 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report shows violent crime in the state is currently 24.4% above the 10-year average. The number of rapes and robberies went down in 2020, but not enough to outweigh the increase in murders and aggravated assaults.

The report is a compilation of crime statistics that local and state law enforcement agencies provide to the KBI.

Click here to read the full 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report and previous year’s statistics. It includes each town and county in the state, as well as university police reports.