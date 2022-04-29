KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 30-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty by a federal jury in connection to a bank robbery in Lawrence last year.

Davonte Chaney was found guilty Friday of one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Chaney robbed Truity Credit Union, located in Lawrence in September 2021.

Documents say Chaney entered the bank, pointed a semi-automatic gun at employees and instructed them to get down on the ground.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 16.

The Lawrence Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.