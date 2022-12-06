LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF)– A Leavenworth County jury has found a 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man guilty of a shooting earlier this year that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Mugshot of Jerell Dewayne Martin, provided by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office

Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder following charges filed in July.

On July 15, 2022, just after midnight, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at Woodland Village apartments.

At the scene, officers found Ericka Hopkins with a gunshot wound to her head, who later died of her injuries.

Surveillance video showed a gunman hiding at one end of an apartment building, then firing multiple rounds at people at the other end of the building.

One of the bullets struck Hopkins, who was sitting on the stairs. Martin was later identified as the shooter through multiple witnesses and surveillance video.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023.